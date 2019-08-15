Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
William Lodge
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Committal
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, WV
William Lodge Jr.


1958 - 2019
William Lodge Jr. Obituary
WILLIAM LODGE JR., 61, of St. Albans, and a resident of West Virginia since 2005, passed away August 5, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital following a short illness.
He was a retired Staff Sargent of the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam and a native of New York.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie King Lodge; sons, David Lodge of Richmond, Virginia, Nickolaes and George Lodge, both of Brooklyn, New York; daughters, Hannah Boley of Cedar Grove, Lesley, Katrina, and Destiny (Austin Lucas) Boley, all of Cross Lanes; brothers, George Lodge of Richmond, David Lodge and Curtis Foster both of Brooklyn; sisters, Vivianne Fuller, Sandra Lodge, Bridgette Lodge and Patricia Foster all of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Mila Boley, David Lodge, Maleigha Tucker and several more.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment and committal services will be held at 1 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Friday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
