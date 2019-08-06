Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Meester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Meester Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Meester Sr. Obituary

WILLIAM MEESTER, SR. William "Bill, the Mailman" M. Meester Sr. (93) joined his wife Phyllis in the presence of his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019. William retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He was a WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veteran. After serving his country, he worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a devout Christian; a devoted father and friend; an active member in his church; and led a nursing home ministry for years. William was born February 28, 1926, the son of the late Henry G. and Emma L. Meester of Lexington, Nebraska. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ed Stryker and two daughters; Paula Gardner and Doris Jeanie Cook. Surviving are his children Ila Bebee of Big Springs, Texas; Audrey Jo Vaughan of St. Albans, West Virginia; William M. Meester Jr. of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and Steve Meester of St. Albans, West Virginia. Surviving also are 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. His grandson, Pastor William "Trey" M. Meester III, will conduct the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now