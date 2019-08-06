|
|
WILLIAM MEESTER, SR. William "Bill, the Mailman" M. Meester Sr. (93) joined his wife Phyllis in the presence of his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019. William retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He was a WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veteran. After serving his country, he worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a devout Christian; a devoted father and friend; an active member in his church; and led a nursing home ministry for years. William was born February 28, 1926, the son of the late Henry G. and Emma L. Meester of Lexington, Nebraska. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ed Stryker and two daughters; Paula Gardner and Doris Jeanie Cook. Surviving are his children Ila Bebee of Big Springs, Texas; Audrey Jo Vaughan of St. Albans, West Virginia; William M. Meester Jr. of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and Steve Meester of St. Albans, West Virginia. Surviving also are 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. His grandson, Pastor William "Trey" M. Meester III, will conduct the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019