WILLIAM MAYNARD KING, 82, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away on January 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born to the late Wert and Ora King in Maysel, W.Va., on June 13, 1937. He was a high school graduate of Clay High School. At the age of 14, William began his trucking career. He began to drive truckloads of mine posts to the coal mines.
William served his country proudly, by joining the United States Army in 1960. He was honorably discharged on December 31, 1966.
He later relocated to Indianapolis to begin job training as an over-the-road trucker. During that time, he met the love of his life, Doris Anne Lambert Baker, and married on September 25, 1971. William took on the responsibility of raising three sons as his own. He retired from Carmel Concrete as a mixer driver.
William had many interests; he was an avid reader and loved bird watching, as well as photography, astronomy and history.
He is survived by his wife, Doris King; sons, Brian Baker (Mary), Craig Baker (LaDonna), and Keith Baker; five grandchildren, one great - grandchild; sister, Connie King; nephews, Larry and Gerry Bailey; niece, Jennifer King; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral service immediately following, Tuesday, January 14, at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, Ind.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020