WILLIAM "FRED" MCGREW JR., 69, of Eleanor, WV, went to be with the Lord and his mother and father on Saturday, the 7th day of September, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred McGrew Sr. and Betty Meeks-McGrew.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughters, Mandee Skeens of Poca and Shelli (John) Philpott of Winfield; his son, Luke (Christy) McGrew of Teays Valley; his grandchildren, Bronson Skeens, Rachael Skeens, Braelee Alderman, Allie Alderman, and Jon Alderman. Fred is also survived by his brother, Greg (Linda) McGrew of Merritt Island, FL; his sister, Connie (Dennie) McGrew of St. Albans; and his brother, Bruce (Robin) McGrew of Winfield. Also, his nieces and nephews, Amy, Jeff, Corey, Braeden, and Mara, along with a host of family and friends.
Fred was a graduate of Poca High School in 1967 where he was a standout in football, baseball and track, capturing a state title in pole vaulting. He later continued to play softball in many adult leagues making many memories and friends along the way. His deep passion for the game lead him to coach youth sports in the Poca and Winfield communities.
Fred worked at Monsanto in Nitro for 23 years, Sport Mart and Pepsi before retiring. He was an avid Christian who loved the Lord.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro. A celebration of Fred's life service will begin at 6 p.m. One of Fred's best buddies, Jerry Null, will be the speaker for the service.
You may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019