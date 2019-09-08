Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
For more information about
William McGrew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Fred" McGrew Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Fred" McGrew Jr. Obituary

WILLIAM "FRED" MCGREW JR., 69, of Eleanor, WV, went to be with the Lord and his mother and father on Saturday, the 7th day of September, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred McGrew Sr. and Betty Meeks-McGrew.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughters, Mandee Skeens of Poca and Shelli (John) Philpott of Winfield; his son, Luke (Christy) McGrew of Teays Valley; his grandchildren, Bronson Skeens, Rachael Skeens, Braelee Alderman, Allie Alderman, and Jon Alderman. Fred is also survived by his brother, Greg (Linda) McGrew of Merritt Island, FL; his sister, Connie (Dennie) McGrew of St. Albans; and his brother, Bruce (Robin) McGrew of Winfield. Also, his nieces and nephews, Amy, Jeff, Corey, Braeden, and Mara, along with a host of family and friends.
Fred was a graduate of Poca High School in 1967 where he was a standout in football, baseball and track, capturing a state title in pole vaulting. He later continued to play softball in many adult leagues making many memories and friends along the way. His deep passion for the game lead him to coach youth sports in the Poca and Winfield communities.
Fred worked at Monsanto in Nitro for 23 years, Sport Mart and Pepsi before retiring. He was an avid Christian who loved the Lord.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro. A celebration of Fred's life service will begin at 6 p.m. One of Fred's best buddies, Jerry Null, will be the speaker for the service.
You may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now