WILLIAM MICHAEL FANKHAUSER, 77, of Haddalton, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2020, after a long battle with mesothelioma.
He was born on June 5, 1942. He was the oldest child of William Earl Fankhauser and Letha Jane Myers Fankhauser, of Haddalton.
He graduated from Scott High School in 1961. He was a plumber and electrician in Washington, D.C., and Virginia after graduation. He returned to Boone County and worked for West Virginia Heating and Plumbing before starting his own business, Madison Plumbing and Electric. After that, he worked for more than 30 years at Boone Memorial Hospital as the maintenance director.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl Ooten Fankhauser, of Haddalton; his son, Michael Allen Fankhauser, of Haddalton; his grandson, Seth Allen Fankhauser, and wife Brittni Marie Moore Fankhauser, of Greensboro, North Carolina; his great - grandchildren, Noah Allen Fankhauser and Elijah James Fankhauser, of Greensboro, North Carolina; his sister, Barbara Jane Fankhauser Messer, of Haddalton; his brother, James Anthony "Tony" Fankhauser, of Haddalton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was very proud of his grandson, Seth, who is a biological engineer for Novozymes.
He loved West Virginia history and restored the Kissinger Cabin, which dated back to 1818 and was one of the oldest homes in Boone County. He loved his horses and dogs. He had a big heart and did a lot of good things for others, especially the elderly.
Private family services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with the Rev. Jeff Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park.
A private visitation for family begins at 12:30 p.m. until service time.
Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020