WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" MOSS, 80, of DuPont City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born on May 5, 1939 in Jane Lew to the late Leslie P. Moss and Ruth Phillips Moss.
Bill was a graduate of DuPont High School, honorably served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Alaska and was a "Jack of all trades" throughout his life.
He was a unique person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman, loved gardening, bluegrass music and was a loyal friend to many.
As per his wishes, there will be no service. He will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at the farm in Jane Lew.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Walker.
He is survived by his sister, Paula Lavender and her husband, Gary; nephew, Timothy Lavender; nieces, Teresa Thomas, Kimberly Osborne and Amy Lavender; nine great and nine great-great nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Max.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VA Home Based Primary Care team that took such good care of Bill the last 2 years.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020