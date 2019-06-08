WILLIAM N. "WHEATIE" WHITE, 83, of Dixie, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born March 23, 1936, in Webster Springs, WV, a son of the late Hubert and Mabel (Hines) White.

Mr. White was a lumberman, photographer, fly fisherman, genealogist, and student of the world. He was a member of the Parkersburg Art Center and Huntington Museum of Art.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandra Fites White; his son William N. White, II and wife Laurie; grandchildren, William White and wife Summer, Ana White, and Lea White; sister, Helen Whitehair and husband Jim; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky White Rosenbluth and siblings, Martha Feola and Hubert V. White, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please support live music and the arts.

Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown has been entrusted with arrangements and there will be no public services. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary