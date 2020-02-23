|
WILLIAM O. "ZEKE" TOLLEY, 92, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed away February 20, 2020, at his home following a long illness.
He was born July 22, 1927, in Jackson County, a son of the late Estel and Ada Rhodes Tolley. Zeke earned an Associate Degree from Marshall University and served in the United States Army. He was the General Manager of the Ripley Garage, Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth, for 45 years. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed Golf, Traveling, Yardwork and Gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Tolley; daughter, Pamela (Tolley) Burgoyne and husband Donald of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Nicholas Burgoyne of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sarah Burgoyne of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Joyce (Bill) Williams of Palm Bay, Florida; step sons, Jack Quesenberry and his wife Sharon and Gary Quesenberry and his wife Ellen; step daughters, Karen Hatcher and husband Rick, and Sandy Alderman. He is also survived by eight step grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Dortha Lee Angus and Mary Frances Snyder, brother John Fredrick Tolley, and grandchildren Heather Quesenberry and Matt Alderman.
Funeral Service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Rev. Dr. Ford Price officiating. Private Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.
Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of "Zeke" to the Epworth United Methodist Church, 299 Church St. N, Ripley, WV 25271 or Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020