|
|
WILLIAM "KEMP" PHILLIPS, JR., 69, of Blue Creek passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Kemp retired from Columbia Gas Company, and also worked for Elk Energy as a project manager. He served in the WV Air National Guard. Kemp was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and mowing his lawn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Kemp Phillips, Sr. and JoAnna H. Woods Phillips; brother, Ricky Phillips; sister, Judy Caldwell.
Kemp is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marian Sue Prowse Phillips; daughters, Kingsley (Richard) Barker; Danielle (Pat) White, Heather (Clark) Samples; sisters, Betty (Jimmy) Fisher, Marilyn Newhouse, Carolyn Nichols; grandchildren, Richie, Jordan, Mollie, Will (Johnna), and Khaki; great grandchildren, Isabella and Nic.
Service will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. til 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020