Dr. WILLIAM "BILL" PIERSON, 71, of Scott Depot, originally from Charleston, passed away August 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Pierson and Ruth Pierson Wagner.
He was born and raised on Garrison Avenue and met the love of his life, Barbara Walls, at the age of 14. She was his rock. Bill received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Missouri. Teaching was his passion and he touched so many lives while doing what he loved most. He was a professor of engineering at WV Tech for 28 years and for 15 years at Marshall University, where he helped re-establish their engineering program. He retired from Marshall in 2015.
Bill was loved by so many family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 51 years; sons, Dr. William "Bill" Jr. (Jennifer), Dr. John Patrick Carter Pierson (Michelle); and daughter, Sarah Deweese (Jonathan). He has seven wonderful grandchildren that he loved dearly: William Pierson, Adrianna Pierson, Ava Pierson, Zachary Pierson, Emma Pierson, Andrew Deweese and Annabeth Deweese. He also is survived by his sister, Ruth Frame, and many wonderful nieces and nephews and friends.
Bill was a humble man and had many accomplishments in his life, but receiving the Lord as his savior prior to passing is by far his greatest. We now have the hope to see him again one day.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful, loving care.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans, W.Va., with his dear friend John Ferguson and Pastor Jeff Davenport officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019