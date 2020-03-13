|
WILLIAM RAY "BILL" SMITH, 94, of Eleanor, formerly of Chelyan, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CAMC General following a short illness.
He was a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran, serving in the South Pacific. In 1987, he retired from Elkem Metals with 42 years of service. Bill was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo.
Born June 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Isaac and Lena Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Petry Smith, and his sister, Mary Farthing.
Survivors include his sons, Eric (Cynthia) Smith of St. Albans and Kevin (Tammy) Smith of Chelyan; his longtime companion, Myrtle Boggess of Eleanor; grandchildren, Paul Smith, Lena Richardson, Jessi Westfall and Kassidy Saltsgauer; great - grandchildren, Branson, Logan, Kasyn and Liam.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Paul Boggess officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020