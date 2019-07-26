Home

William Ramsey Obituary
WILLIAM "CARROLL" RAMSEY, 74, of Indore, entered into rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.
Born on July 16, 1945, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Bert Ramsey and Madeline Kincaid Ramsey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Ramsey; niece, Tara Taylor and mother-in-law, Audrey Rogers.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Darlene Ramsey; sons, Jeremiah (Mary) Ramsey of Indore, Justin (Shayna) Ramsey of Lizemores, Hunter Ramsey of Indore and Darren Ramsey of Charleston. A very important part of his life was his grandchildren, Levi, Lexi, Isaiah, Mariah, Sevana, Sara and Eli Ramsey. Also surviving are his siblings, James "Tiny" (Charlotte) Ramsey of New Market, VA, Gene Ramsey of Bickmore, Phyliss Fitzwater of Ohio, Wanda (David) Keener and Faye (Frankie) Asbury, all of Clay, Brenda (Dane) Manley of Boomer, Diana McLaughlin of Elkview and Pam (Timmy) Taylor of Clay. He also has many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Lizemore United Methodist Church.
He will be forever loved and missed.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home in Clay with Minister Mark Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Holcomb Cemetery, Indore.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ramsey family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019
