|
|
WILLIAM REID PORTER III, 60, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born May 15, 1959, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late William Reid Porter II and Florence Fitzgerald Porter. He had been in the car business since 1979 and in the last few years opened a service garage, was a full-time farmer, and was a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Spencer.
Reid is survived by his wife, Susan Nichols Porter; his children, Josh (Erin) Porter of Marietta, Ohio, Elizabeth (Keith) Matheney of Summersville, Eleanor Nicole (Cody) Grogg of Coxs Mill, and Florence Michelle Porter of Spencer; and three grandsons, Isaiah and Levi Matheney of Summersville and on the way, Colby Reid Grogg, of Coxs Mill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 9, at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, with Father Brian O'Donnell as celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. until time of the service at the Parish Hall next to the church.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019