WILLIAM "FRANK" ROACH, 69, of Poca, passed away suddenly Monday, August 19, 2019.
He is the son of the late Bill Roach and Lois Roach, Frank was preceded in death by his father.
Frank retired from the U.S. Navy with 22 years of service as a Master Chief, an E-9. After his military career, he graduated from Old Dominion University with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Frank finished his work career retiring from Brand Energy and Scaffolding.
Frank is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Barnette Roach of Poca; mother, Lois Roach of Hurricane; sons, Charles W. Roach (Angela) of Hampton, Va., Michael A. Roach (Esther) of Virginia Beach, Va., and daughter, Christina M. Mosley (Russell Thomas) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Abigail Roach, Oakley Roach, Wesley Mosley, Alanis Stapelfedit-Roach, Koren Devary, Alyssa Thomas; and his first great-grandchild, Carter M. Miller, due any day; two sisters; and many extended family members.
The family will have a private service and gathering at a later date.
We would also like to thank Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019