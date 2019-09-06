|
|
WILLIAM ROGER WAGNER, age 84, of Boomer, died September 1, 2019.
He was born December 30, 1934, in Hemp Hill, Va., and was the son of the late David and Edna Yachary Wagner.
He was also preceded in death by his son, William Roger Wagner II, and his brothers, Greg, Dale, David and Rick Wagner.
He was a retired coal miner for Union Carbide at Kelley's Creek, a member of the UMWA, a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of New Heights Baptist Church in Charlton Heights and he loved fishing with his son, Roger.
Surviving: Wife, Linda Preston Wagner; daughter, Kimberly (Doug) Newbell of Boomer; sisters, Frances (Mike) Dotson of North Carolina and Sue Mack (Malcolm) of Nazareth, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Drema Wagner, Brenda Wagner and Debbie Wagner; brothers, Kenneth Wagner of Indiana, Mike (Tawee) Wagner of California and Bob (Katherine) Wagner of Jodie; nephew, Todd Wagner of Montgomery, and niece, Angie Wagner of Charleston; granddaughter, Amanda (Josh) Howell of Charlton Heights; grandson, Jason (Jessica) King of Nitro; great - granddaughters, Jill King of Teays Valley and Bella (Isaiah) Howell of Charlton Heights.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Neeson officiating. Entombment with military honors will be at Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home, where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019