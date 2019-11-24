Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
William Roland Deel Obituary

WILLIAM ROLAND DEEL, 90, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born in Sybil, WV, to the late Silas Ray and Bessie White Deel.
He was preceded in death his wife, Mary Elizabeth Deel; son, William Ray Deel; one sister; and two brothers.
Roland was a retired diesel pump mechanic at Henson Brothers. He was a Christian and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughter, Pam Grass (Charles Wayne) of Scott Depot; sister, Juanita Payne (Bill) of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Sarah Deel-Bentz (Scott), Olivia Deel, Joseph Young (Julia), and Mikhaela Young, along with 10 great-grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Larry Hammett officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Roland's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Deel family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
