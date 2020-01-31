Home

William Ronald Comstock

WILLIAM RONALD COMSTOCK, age 68, of Susanville, CA, and previously of Hurricane, W.Va, passed away on January 27, 2020, after a long illness.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Glenna; and siblings, Rick and Cindy. Surviving is his sister, Sandi.
Ron enjoyed working with his dad in the construction business. He had a great love for his family and friends in WV and CA. Special mention of his lifelong friends, Mike Carr and Debbie Broin of CA.
He is loved and missed by all who knew him.
Ron will be buried near his beloved dad in Cunningham Memorial Cemetery.
There will be no services, as requested.
May we all have peace in knowing there are no tears in Heaven.
Peace and joy are now yours, dear one, still with family and friends, in God's loving embrace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
