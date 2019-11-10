|
|
WILLIAM S. FIELDS JR., age 88, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior November 7, 2019, at home in Leesburg, Fla.
William, "Bill," was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, St. Albans, W.Va., and attended Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg, Fla. Bill retired from FMC-Olin Corporations with 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a Mason, Shriner, and member of Washington Lodge of 58.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Fields and Mollie Young Fields; brothers, Richard and Roger; sisters, Mary Thaxton and Janice Kirkpatrick.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Laura Peters Fields; children, William S. Fields III (Cindy), Timothy W. Fields (Tina), Mark A. Fields, (Amy); grandchildren, Jacob, Carter, and Hayley Fields.
Memorial services will be at Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on November 16.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, The Villages, Fla., or Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church, Leesburg, Fla.
