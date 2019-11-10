Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Fields Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Fields Jr. Obituary
WILLIAM S. FIELDS JR., age 88, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior November 7, 2019, at home in Leesburg, Fla.
William, "Bill," was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, St. Albans, W.Va., and attended Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg, Fla. Bill retired from FMC-Olin Corporations with 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a Mason, Shriner, and member of Washington Lodge of 58.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Fields and Mollie Young Fields; brothers, Richard and Roger; sisters, Mary Thaxton and Janice Kirkpatrick.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Laura Peters Fields; children, William S. Fields III (Cindy), Timothy W. Fields (Tina), Mark A. Fields, (Amy); grandchildren, Jacob, Carter, and Hayley Fields.
Memorial services will be at Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on November 16.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, The Villages, Fla., or Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church, Leesburg, Fla.
Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneral home.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, Fla.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -