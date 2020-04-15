Home

Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
William "Randy" Scott Obituary

WILLIAM RANDOLPH "RANDY" SCOTT, 61, of Walton, formerly of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, Junior and Thelma Scott; brother, Chuck Scott; and sister, Norma Mullins.
Randy was a devout Christian and loved to go to church. He was a millwright for the South Charleston VW Plant and was the owner and manager for Custom Contracting & Remodeling Co. Randy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family, and being at his grandchildren's ballgames to cheer and support them. He also like to hunt and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Nancy Scott; sons, Jeremy (Kim) Blackwell, Adam (Brooke) Scott, Timothy (April) Raines, Billy (Madison) Raines; daughter, Tonya (Scotty) Bryner; brother, Bob (Sherry) Scott; sister, Terry Milam; and 11 grandchildren.
To honor Randy's memory, a private service will be held April 16 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Justin Simmons officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020
