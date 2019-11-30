|
|
|
WILLIAM S. "BUTCH" TEMPLETON, 60, of Eleanor, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, W.Va., is honored to serve the Templeton family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019