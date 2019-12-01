|
WILLIAM "BUTCH" TEMPLETON, 60, of Eleanor, WV, passed away at home on November 26, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Templeton, his step-father, Cecil Teasdale, his mother, Patricia Singleton Teasdale, his wife, Marsha Templeton, and his son, SSG Justin Templeton.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Ashley), Kali, Kelly, and Jake; his daughter-in-law, Tina; his grandchildren, Mckenzie, Baylee, and Nolan; his sisters, Janice (Jim) Hawkins, Brenda (Greg) Webb, and Dorcus (Robert) Carmichael.
Butch was a man who loved his family more than anything. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He worked at West Virginia American Water for 32 years, and made countless friends along the way. He was known for his generosity, his kindness, and sense of humor.
He had recently become involved in New Life Church in Huntington, a place he was beginning to call home and make a church family.
He will be missed dearly by his family who loved him so much, but they take comfort in the fact that he died happy, peacefully, and is now reunited with his parents, wife, and son.
His funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV, conducted by Pastor Joshua Huffman. There will be visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. He will be cremated and taken to his favorite place, a beach.
You may share memories of Butch by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019