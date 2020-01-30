Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
WILLIAM TERRY LILLY, age 89, of South Charleston, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence.
Terry was born on October 27, 1930, in St. Albans, son of the late Howard and Virginia Lilly. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Foster and Susie Lilly; and two brothers, Ivan Lilly and Carlos Lilly.
He was a 1950 graduate of SCHS. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in England and met his wife. He retired from Union Carbide after 38 years as a chemical operator.
Terry loved the West Virginia outdoors and was a coordinator in organizing local bowling teams for the American Bowling Congress for most of his adult life. He loved taking annual vacations with his family.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Beatrice "Valarie"; two daughters, Susan Van Houten, husband Gary, of Seattle, Wash., and Carol Throckmorton, husband Jerry; granddaughters, Claire and Laura Van Houten; and several nieces and nephews.
A service to Honor the Life of Terry will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be at Donel C. Kinard Memorial WV Veteran Cemetery, Institute, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kanawha / Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Terry may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
