WILLIAM THOMAS PERDUE was born September 19, 1927, and passed on to our Lord March 14, 2020.
Tom attended Charleston, WV, elementary school, Orlando, FL, junior high school, and Beckley, WV, Woodrow Wilson High School. He was Beckleys' first All State Baseball Player as a pitcher with an ERA of 0.0. He signed with the New York Giants to play professional minor league baseball in the Spring of 1946. He volunteered for Army service in the Pacific Theater in the fall of 1946 and was stationed at the 128th Station Hospital in Zama, Japan. He received a World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal Japan.
Tom married the love of his life, Anita Booth, on August 16, 1948. He attended Morris Harvey College studying accounting. In 1950, he began working for Owens Illinois glass company in Charleston, then Fairmont, WV, Clarion, PA, Huntington, WV, and Toledo, OH. Tom returned to Charleston to work for Electronic Specialty, and finally Peerless Block and Brick Company.
Tom leaves behind his beloved wife, Anita, after 72 years of marriage; daughter, Carolyn (husband Steve Baublit); son, David Perdue; granddaughters, Jennifer (husband James Townsend) and Beth (father Jarrell Duty); and great - grandsons, Kade and Eric Townsend.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020