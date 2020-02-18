|
|
WILLIAM W. "BILL" CROSIER, 91, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Bill was born in Fayette County, WV son of the late Delt and Loutella Crosier. He was a graduate of Nitro High School, a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bill retired from C&P Telephone company with 46 years of service, a member of the Telephone Pioneers, and the Sawdust Gang which provided services to people in need. He volunteered at the Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp for over 35 years. Bill was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, South Charleston Masonic Lodge #168 AF & AM, the Eastern Star, Scottish Rite Bodies, Beni Kedem Shrine and the Jokers. He was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Emma Jean Bennett Crosier, sister Susan Cadle, brothers John, Delt, and Charles "Chick".
Bill is survived by his children Sarah Edgell of Cross Lanes and Mike Crosier and wife Ellen of Beckley, and special niece Shelly Weaver and husband Greg, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV with Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Bill to Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp C/O Melinda Gibson 2774 Docks Creek Road, Kenova, WV 25530.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020