

WILLIAM JOSEPH "JOEY" WARD, 49, of Elizabeth, entered the gates of heaven on June 2, 2019 following a short illness, surrounded by family and friends. He was born July 17, 1969 and was a 1987 Graduate of Wirt County High School

He was employed by AT&T, Allied Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines of Charleston, W.Va. He was also an owner/operator for D&D Trucking for many years. He loved truck driving and seeing Gods country. Joey was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He cherished spending time with his family but loved nothing more than picking on them during football season. There was no better team than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joey leaves behind his father, William Ward (Brenda) of Elizabeth; and mother Linda Ward (Roger Stover) of Charleston; loving sister, Tammy Rotenberry (Kenny) of Statesville N.C.; adopted sons, Choche and Manuelito, of Mexico. He also leaves behind many loving stepbrothers, stepsisters, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willard and Kathryn Ward and maternal grandparents, Ival and Kathleen Kisamore, and several aunts, uncles and cousins

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 5, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, with the Rev Darin Cale officiating, Interment at Palestine Cemetery, Thorn Addition. His family and friends will gather for the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday June 4, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

The family would like to sincerely thank to the ICU Nurses and Doctors at Camden Clark Medical for the dedicated time and care they gave to Joey. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary