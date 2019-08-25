|
|
WILLIAM "PEEWEE" WILLIAMS, 73, of Milton, died after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Effie, and Father, Hughie Williams; and brothers, Pete and Carl Williams.
Surviving are his wife, Susan; daughter, Terra and husband John; grandchildren, Hannah, Haylee and William; and sister, Artie and husband Harold.
William was a coal miner and truly loved and supported his family. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Private funeral services will be held with Pastor George Ocheltree officiating.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019