|
|
|
WILLIAM DAVID WITHROW (WILLIE), 81, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019, after a long illness. He was the son of the late Arnold and Mary (Mullins) Withrow of South Charleston, WV. Also proceeding William in death were Brothers: John Edward Withrow of South Charleston WV and Gary Wayne Withrow of Westerville, OH.
William graduated from South Charleston High School in 1957 and went into the Air Force, serving in Korea. He retired from the coal company Cyprus Amax where he was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene for 52 years, drove the church bus for Sunday school and daycare, and enjoyed spending time coaching Little League, youth football, Babe Ruth and hunting but mostly spending time with his family including his Church Family.
William was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Kay Ann Davisson Withrow, Daughter: Lisa Ann Withrow at home. Sons: William "Billy" and wife Sarah Withrow of South Charleston WV, Johnny and wife Duwana Withrow of Nitro WV, Jackie and wife Mary Ann Withrow of Scott Depot WV. Grandchildren: Johnny and wife Letitia Withrow of Vass NC, Jeremy and wife Shanda Withrow of South Charleston WV, William "Tony" Withrow of Nitro WV, Stephen Withrow of St. Albans and Parker Withrow of Scott Depot WV. He has 9 great-grandchildren Aubrey, Grey, Zane, Piper, Ember, Malik, Thomas, Jameson and Jagger Withrow, brother, Jack and wife Nancy Withrow, Xenia, OH, many nieces, nephew and cousins, also his dog Coal and grand dogs Duke and Daisy.
Services will be held at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kent Estep presiding, with David Trauffer on Sunday, July 28th, 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers you can send a memorial contribution to the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene at 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Snodgrass Funeral Home at 4122 MacCorkle Avenue, southwest, South Charleston WV.
Memories maybe shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019