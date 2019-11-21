|
|
|
WILLIS DALTON, 70, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away November 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019