Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Freedom Freewill Baptist Church
Kiahsville, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Freedom Freewill Baptist Church
Kiahsville, WV
Willis Dalton Obituary
WILLIS DALTON, 70, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away November 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
