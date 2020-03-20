|
WILLIS W. MOORE JR., 83, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on March 16, 2020, with family at his side in hospice care. He had maintained his characteristically strong force of life through years of chronic pain, but ultimately succumbed to setbacks from recent months of surgery and hospitalization.
Willis served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for six years, achieving the rank of Staff Sargent. He began his civilian work life as an auditor for Kanawha County Department of Education in 1959, and further advanced his professional career to the state level, at the same time earning his business degree from the University of Charleston (formerly Morris Harvey). He retired after working for many years as Director of Finance at the WV Department of Education.
In the community, Willis had been an active member of Bream Presbyterian Church, and, through two decades, he served as one of the key announcers at UC Stadium / Laidley Field for high school football games, state track meets, and other youth sporting events. Willis has many times expressed his love, respect and gratitude for all those wonderful people with whom he served and worked.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis W. Moore Sr. and Mamie Keeney Moore; his sister, Patricia (Patty) Collins Moore; and his son, Randall Woods Moore.
Willis is survived by his wife - the love of his life - Carolyn Wiseman Moore; son, Richard and wife Gena of Charleston; son, John and wife Kim of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron, and Caleb of Charleston; and grandchildren, Noah and Madison of Wisconsin. He also leaves behind several brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jeanie Wiseman Evans and Larry of Montana, Martha Wiseman Wilson and David of New Jersey, Harold Wiseman and Lou of Virginia, and Gary Wiseman and Mary of Charleston; along with many special nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Willis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, and teacher. He was clever, quick on his feet, witty, and always ready with a good "comeback." He was also a great comfort to family and friends when they needed it. Service to others was at the heart of Willis' nature - service to his family, friends, country, and God.
"Bicycle!" -- We will miss you.
Willis requested private cremation services, which are being directed through Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., and a family event in celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020