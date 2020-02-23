|
WILMA ARLENE TAYLOR LAZARTIC, born August 28, 1926, in Ambrosia, WV, died peacefully on February 17, 2020, in Greensboro, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Toliver and Mae Taylor; five siblings; and husband, Louis Lazartic, Jr.
Survivors include sons Gene Shaner (Marsha) of Alvin, TX, and Gary Shaner (Sherrie) of Greensboro, AL. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Wilma moved to Ohio in her early teens and then to Delaware where she and Louis lived for almost 40 years. She was employed at Stine Labs and West Chester Electric.
The fall football season found her and Louis attending all the home University of Delaware football games. Other leisure activities included golf, bowling, organ lessons, quilting and reading. Every Sunday, they worshiped at St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Upon retirement, a move back to West Virginia brought them close to family. The Buffalo Senior Center was a large part of her life. Belonging to the Quilting Guild also provided her with many happy hours of sewing.
The death of Louis and her declining health forced her to move to Alabama where she again spent many contented years being close to her son and his family. She was very active in the local Senior Scene and attended various churches. Colonial Haven Rest and Rehab provided her with loving care for the past two years after she was no longer able to live alone.
Wilma was dearly loved by her family and many wonderful friends. She was truly a "people person" and never met a stranger. Her abiding faith kept her strong throughout her life. May she now rest in peace. Grammy, you will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held 12 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Chapel, Red House, WV, the funeral service will start at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Gatens - Harding Funeral Home directing.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Colonial Haven Rest and Rehab, Greensboro, AL.
Flowers are welcome. Donations are also welcome to Project Horseshoe Farm, 1202 Main St., Greensboro, AL 36744; Colonial Haven Rest and Rehab, 616 Armory St., Greensboro, AL 36744; SouthernCare New Beacon, 927 Hwy. 80, Demopolis, AL 36732.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamily group.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to be serving the Lazartic family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020