WILMA BERNIECE TAYLOR, 85, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane.
She was born in Charleston to the late Thomas Virgil and Alma Florence Hamon Kiser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert B. "Dusty" Taylor and four older brothers.
Berniece was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans, and worked in Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Surviving are her sons, Gilbert B. Taylor (Nancy), Thomas Wayne Taylor (Cookie), Gary Lee Taylor (Kay), Carl Richard Taylor (Bobbie) and Charlie Taylor (Loretta); 11 grandchildren and 12 great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave., SW, St. Albans, with Pastor Mike Hager officiating. Burial will be in Gandee Family Cemetery, Harmony, WV.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Genesis Putnam Center for all their love and care.
We also appreciate Pastor Mike and Jeanne Hager, and John and Connie White, for all your visits and prayers over the years.
You may visit Berniece's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Taylor family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020