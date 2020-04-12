|
WILMA GAY ELLIS, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and the complications that this illness can create.
She was born in Oceana in Wyoming County of West Virginia on July 18, 1939, to the late Elmer and Elouine Aliff.
Wilma graduated from Oceana High School and attended Pfeiffer College in NC and West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montogomery. She was retied from Verizon and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She resided in Dunbar for 28 years where she was an active member of Humphreys Memorial United Methodists Church and completed her life circle in Cross Lanes.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Ellis; son, David "Butch" Ellis (Tracie); daughter, Debra Edens (Doug); grandsons, Clayton and Jordon (Katie) Edens; and granddaughters, Hannah and Hunter Ellis. She has six brothers and sisters who she loved dearly: Edsel Aliff (Sharon), Roger Aliff, Rick Aliff, Vickie Blankenship (Larry), Sherry McCoy, and Martha Gregory (Erwin). Wilma recently graduated to Great - Grandmother status with the addition of Raelynn Ann Edens. She loved her family more than anything.
In keeping with her wishes, Wilma will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020