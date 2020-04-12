Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Gay Ellis


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Gay Ellis Obituary
WILMA GAY ELLIS, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and the complications that this illness can create.
She was born in Oceana in Wyoming County of West Virginia on July 18, 1939, to the late Elmer and Elouine Aliff.
Wilma graduated from Oceana High School and attended Pfeiffer College in NC and West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montogomery. She was retied from Verizon and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She resided in Dunbar for 28 years where she was an active member of Humphreys Memorial United Methodists Church and completed her life circle in Cross Lanes.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Ellis; son, David "Butch" Ellis (Tracie); daughter, Debra Edens (Doug); grandsons, Clayton and Jordon (Katie) Edens; and granddaughters, Hannah and Hunter Ellis. She has six brothers and sisters who she loved dearly: Edsel Aliff (Sharon), Roger Aliff, Rick Aliff, Vickie Blankenship (Larry), Sherry McCoy, and Martha Gregory (Erwin). Wilma recently graduated to Great - Grandmother status with the addition of Raelynn Ann Edens. She loved her family more than anything.
In keeping with her wishes, Wilma will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -