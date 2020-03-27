|
WILMA JEAN RUSSELL, 86, of Leivasy, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after an exrtended illness, with her family by her side.
Wilma was born on March 13, 1934, in Leivasy. She was the daughter of the late Quill and Minnie Bailes.
Wilma loved her flowers and her garden, and reading her scriptures. Her biggest loves in life were God and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gernade Russell; infant daughter, Linda Russell; brothers, Willey and Wesley Bailes; and sister, Marie Chamell.
Surviving are her loving family, Sandy Kincaid, Debbie Bailes, LuAnn Roberts, Connie Trout, Jeff Russell, Greg Russell; the greatest joy in her life, her 15 grandchildren and 18 great - grandchildren; sisters, Wilda Weese, Wanda Perrine, Watha Russell and Willa Grafton; and brothers, Willis, Walley and Wayne Bailes. She is also survived by many close friends and neighbors who were like family.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 28, in the Fields Cemetery, Nettie. Services will be at 2 p.m., with Pastor Troy George officiating.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Wilma at a later date.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020