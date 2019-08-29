|
WILMA JEAN SHELTON, 84, of Campbell's Creek, passed away August 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Pamela.
She was a retired nurse's aide, a homemaker and a member of Rensford Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her former husband, Russell Copen; son, William Roger Copen; daughter, Robin Lynn Hurst; parents, Connard and Irene Payne White; sisters, Evelene Purcell, Freda Kay Mack, Jeddy Counts; and brother, Connard Fred White.
Surviving are her daughters, Vickie Peck of Blount, Pamela Peck and her husband Doug of Point Lick, Debra Belcher of Charleston, Rita Carr and her companion Bruce Belcher of Blount; sister, Norma Jean Daugherty of Kanawha City; special friend, Bill Harnest; 13 grandchildren; 17 great - grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wilma's Hospice nurses, Kim and Nikki, and to Hospice Care, and in lieu of flowers, suggests contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Interment will follow in White Cemetery, Blount. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019