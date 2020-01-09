|
|
Wilma June Lyon
Sept. 21, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019
WILMA JUNE (RANDOLPH) LYON -- a loving wife, extraordinary mother, proud grandmother, and friend to many -- joined God above Sunday, December 22, 2019. Having spent a life in what is almost Heaven, she joins her parents, brother, and two sisters in her eternal resting place. Impacted by health challenges including pneumonia, Wilma passed away peacefully at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia. It is the beautiful impact she had on many loved ones that we will remember forever.
Wilma was born in Sutton, West Virginia, to Brady F. Randolph and Mary (Juergens) Randolph. She was a graduate of Sutton High School and West Virginia University in Morgantown, where she majored in business and home economics.
In 1955, Wilma wed the love of her life, Lawrence Bruce Lyon, Jr., with whom she enjoyed 64 years of marriage. She was his world, the light of his life, his compass, and greatest love. She will be with him always.
After WVU, Wilma worked for Appalachian Power Co. in Man, West Virginia. She taught the masses, accustomed to coal-fueled cooking mechanisms, how to use an electric stove. She worked side by side with her husband at Lyon Oil Company before becoming manager of the restaurant at Glade Spring Golf & Country Club, her dream job, in Daniels, West Virginia. A natural presenter, Wilma concluded her working life in sales at Kaufmann's in Charleston, WV.
Her affinity for cooking and entertaining was not limited to her professional life. Wilma thoroughly enjoyed both with family and close friends. Countless recipes and memories of good times shared are just two of the ways she will remain with us forever.
Wilma was everything wonderful about life -- a beautiful, selfless, loving, intelligent, funny, charming, and grateful child of God. A blessing to all who knew her, she loved Mountaineer football, a beer with lunch, and chocolate whenever. She had impeccable dinner table etiquette and even better dance moves. Her family and friends adored her. And while she is not physically with us, her memory will carry on -- through car-ride songs, peanut butter cookies, and countless stories -- a constant reminder of how to live and how to love.
We thank her, and we love her, knowing she is now with God in His Heavenly Kingdom, forever our guardian angel.
She was predeceased by her parents, Brady F. Randolph and Mary (Juergens) Randolph; her brother, Dr. Brady F. Randolph, Jr.; her sister, Mary Ellen Randolph Shank, and her sister, Alma Jean Randolph Weitzel.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence B. Lyon, Jr., and her daughters, Kristena A. Lukish and Marianna L. Kiel, and her son-in-law Jens Kiel; her eldest sister, Ruth Randolph Atkins, brother-in-law William H. Lyon, and sister-in-law Dr. Mary Lou Lyon-Lewis. Wilma adored and loved each of them deeply, as well as her grandchildren, Thomas J. Lukish, III, and his wife Madelyn, and Mary Katelyn Lukish Puccinelli and her husband, Mark. She will be fondly remembered by her German grandsons, Maximilian and Kristian Kiel. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, West Virginia, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Afterwards, a reception will be held at the church.
In place of flowers, please make a gift in honor of Wilma Randolph Lyon to Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Ave., Madison, WV 25130 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020