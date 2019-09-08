Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
1919 Bigley Ave.
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kessinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Lee Kessinger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Lee Kessinger Obituary

WILMA LEE KESSINGER, 85, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord, Saturday August 31, 2019, at home after a fight with her recurring breast cancer. She follows her husband, Fred Kessinger, whom she was married to for 40 years.
Born May 7, 1934, in Diamond, WV, she was a daughter of the late Roma W and Thelma E Hicks. Wilma led a full and successful life. She was a 27-year professional dog groomer, a passion she passed on to her daughter, and owner of Wil-Kess Toy Puppies, where she bred and raised small dogs for 62 years. Family and friends will remember Wilma for her creative, fun, but also hardworking personality, her love for her dogs, and her devotion to her family.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Walker Wilson of Indiana; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carol Creech of Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Dexter Robinson of South Charleston; two step daughters, Joan Babson and Diane Hutcheson, both of Alabama; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a large number of loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Canaan Baptist Church, 1919 Bigley Ave., Charleston, on Saturday, September 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.
You may also visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please consider donating to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now