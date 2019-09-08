|
|
WILMA LEE KESSINGER, 85, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord, Saturday August 31, 2019, at home after a fight with her recurring breast cancer. She follows her husband, Fred Kessinger, whom she was married to for 40 years.
Born May 7, 1934, in Diamond, WV, she was a daughter of the late Roma W and Thelma E Hicks. Wilma led a full and successful life. She was a 27-year professional dog groomer, a passion she passed on to her daughter, and owner of Wil-Kess Toy Puppies, where she bred and raised small dogs for 62 years. Family and friends will remember Wilma for her creative, fun, but also hardworking personality, her love for her dogs, and her devotion to her family.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Walker Wilson of Indiana; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carol Creech of Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Dexter Robinson of South Charleston; two step daughters, Joan Babson and Diane Hutcheson, both of Alabama; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a large number of loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Canaan Baptist Church, 1919 Bigley Ave., Charleston, on Saturday, September 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.
You may also visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please consider donating to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019