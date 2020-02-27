|
|
WILMA LEE (FISHER) PENCE, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Pence was born at Sissonville, a daughter of the late James Corbitt Fisher and Bessie Goldie Staats Fisher. Her husband, Richard Foreman Pence Sr., preceded her in death October 7, 1998.
Mrs. Pence was a graduate of Sissonville High School and attended both West Virginia University and Morris Harvey College. She was a homemaker and member of First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg. Her faith and her family were most important in life.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherran Lee Fosselman (Don) of Parkersburg, Deborah Ann Pence of Parkersburg and Jeni Hatswell Page (Des) in Australia; four sons, Richard Foreman "Rick" Pence Jr. (Brenda) of Vienna, Stephan Fisher Pence (Sandy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Frederick Corbitt Pence (Brenda Mae Malone Pence) of Parkersburg and James Edward Pence (Marisa) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 25 grandchildren, Donnie Fosselman (Wendy), David Fosselman, Alfred Joseph Munoz (Mika), Kachina Munoz, Melba Lee Alkire and her children Anna and Canyon, Fisher Pence, Noah Munoz, Victoria Pence, Muriah Lane, Bradley A. Morris, Bobby M. Morris, Andrew Morris, Alisyn Morris, Selina Malloy (Michael), Seleste Pence (Timothy Truelove), Alex Pence, Carson Pence, Adam Pence, Libby Pence, Richard Frederick Pence, Benjamin Fisher Pence, Hannah Elizabeth Pence, Lauren Olivia Pence, Michael Glenn Pence and Nicholas John Pence; 34 great - grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lynden Staats Fisher, Dr. Loren Lance Fisher and James Galthi Fisher.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, with Pastor Ian Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Vaughan Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and at the church one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the First Lutheran Church Bread of Life Fund.
A guestbook for sharing online condolences is available at www.vaughanfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020