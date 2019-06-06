|
WILMA A. REYNOLDS, 94, of Winifrede, died June 4, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Lee Reynolds; daughters, Connie, Pamela, Marlene Kay and Marcella Faye; sons, Roger and Timothy; mother, Comella Bandy Short; father, Howard W. Short; and sister, Frances Pioch.
Surviving are, sons, Robert Warren (Patricia) Reynolds, of Winifrede, Howard Monroe (Robbie) Reynolds of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughters, Janet Lee Gibson, of Keysville, Va., Annette (James) Carroll of Ohley, Regina (Paul) Perry of Alum Creek; sister, Joan Farley of Gambier, Oh.; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday June 8, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, in Marmet with Rev. Roger Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery, Marmet. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019