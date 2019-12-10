Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Young

Send Flowers
Winifred Young Obituary
WINIFRED LYNN (HOSCHAR) YOUNG, 62, of Gallipolis, OH, passed away December 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, after a lengthy battle with her illness. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Hartford, WV. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Diabetes or Kidney foundations of your choice. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -