|
|
|
WINIFRED LYNN (HOSCHAR) YOUNG, 62, of Gallipolis, OH, passed away December 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, after a lengthy battle with her illness. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Hartford, WV. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Diabetes or Kidney foundations of your choice. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019