WINSTON WAYNE LAWRENCE, 74, of Winfield passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his father; Alva Justice Lawrence and siblings, Eileen, Juanita, Sandra, Junior and Carter.
Winston retired as a truck driver and he loved to hunt, drag race, show racking horses and old cars. He was especially fond of his 1957 Chevy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn Lawrence; children, Melissa Young (Gary) of Eleanor, Melinda Cooper of St. Albans, Lesa Smith of Winfield and Marc Lawrence of Red House; grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Brandon, Ashley, Shelby, Abby and Wyatt; eight great-grandchildren and siblings, Joann Lawrence, Robin Roberts, and Butch Lawrence.
Services will be private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You may stream the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 25 by visiting the Chapman Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Burial will be in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
You may share memories of Mr. Lawrence by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020