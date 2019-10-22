|
WOODIE ARNOLD NEFF, 75, of Bickmore, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Born March 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Joe and Sarah Julemmy (Bragg) Neff. In addition to his parents, Woodie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roy and Troy Neff and sisters, Fonda Nicholas and Blanch McCune.
Woodie was a retired coal miner, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Ollie (Marling) Neff; sons, Chris (Bobbie) and Jamie Neff and daughter, Rebekah (James) Holcomb; 9 grandchildren, Jeremiah Neff, Joshua (Delenna) Neff, Felicia Neff, Trevor (Katie) Neff, Austin Morris, Cory Morris, James Morris, Monny Holcomb and Israel Holcomb; 4 great-grandchildren, Landon Neff, Amara Neff, Audrianna Neff and Ayden Neff.
Woodie is also survived by his brothers, Ray and Orgle Neff and sisters, Shirley Davis and Wanda Taylor .
The family would like to thank his Hospice nurses, Sonja and Pat.
Per Mr. Neff's request, there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019