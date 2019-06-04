|
YOLONDA SUE HAMRICK EDELMAN, 67, of Glasgow, passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a long illness. Yolonda retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a Mental Health Technician.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon D. and Ida L. (Brown) Hamrick.
Surviving are husband of 47 years, Charlie Edelman; son, Jason Edelman and his wife, Debbie; grandson, Coty Hudnall; great grandson, Conard Hudnall; sisters, Marsha Ratliff (Glen) and Debbie Fetteroff; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be held at noon, on Tuesday, June 4, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the services in Montgomery Memorial Park London.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Edelman Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019