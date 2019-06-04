|
ZATTO HAGER, 83, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died on Sunday June 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1935, a son of the late Walter and Mayme Cochran Hager. He was a coal truck driver for Hobet Mining, a member of Camp Branch United Baptist Church and a member of the UMWA. He was also preceded in death by his son, Earl Hager; his daughters, Mayme Ann Cremeans, and Donna Napier; and a grandson, Anthony Neil (Pudge) Robertson.
He is survived by his son, Zatto Hager II; daughter, Roberta Robertson; sisters, Christena Zirkle, Lottie Neace, and Connie Huffman; brother, Eugene Hager; grandchildren, Josh Hager, Michael Hager, Jessie Hardin, Jonathan Hager, and Gregory Allen Napier; special granddaughter, Gabriella Ricker; and his dog, Pudgi.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Handley Funeral Home, in Hamlin, with David Vickers officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019