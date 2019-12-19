|
ZELDIA MAE JONES, age 75, of Sand Fork, WV, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019, in the presence of her family at Mon General Hospital. A funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV, 26351 at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday evening at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Zeldia Mae Jones with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019