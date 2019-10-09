|
|
ZETA YOUNG, of Scott Depot, WV, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was 80 years old and a Christian.
Though her family will miss her dearly, we are rejoicing that she is now free from this nasty affliction and reunited with our Dad, her parents, siblings, and other family members who have gone on before her in Heaven. She is ready to resume her role as Queen of the Rummikub board in her daily skirmishes with our Dad.
Zeta was born January 10, 1939, in Oklahoma City, OK, daughter of the late Burns and Audra Caughell. After graduating from John Marshall High School, Class of '57, she obtained an undergraduate degree from Oklahoma Central State Teacher's College. She met the love of her life, Tom, our Dad, a few years later on a blind date while he was serving in the Air Force in Oklahoma City. They were married within 2 months and some said it would never last. They were married 52 years before Tom passed in 2016. Their Air Force travels took them to Oklahoma City, Peshawar in West Pakistan, Montana, Colorado, and Spain. After leaving active duty in 1972, they spent time in Richmond, VA, and Lebanon, VA, before settling in Charleston, WV, where Zeta taught elementary school, raised her kids and supported her husband's ministry. Zeta had many talents. She was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and could play the piano just as beautifully. She was also a very good cook with fried chicken, Paella, German Chocolate Cake, and Mystery pie among her children's favorites. Zeta was BEST known for her sweet, loving spirit. If we had to pick one word to describe her life, it would be LOVE. She loved greatly and was loved greatly. Even in her last days, she never lost her sweet endearing smile. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her sons, David Young of Groveport, OH (wife Melanie), Jonathan Young of Charleston, WV (wife Charlene); daughter, Miriam Gillispie of Hurricane WV (husband Bill); and grandsons, Noah Gillispie (wife Eloise), Eli Gillispie, and Micah Gillispie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Young; her parents, Burns and Audra Caughell; and her sisters, Carol Tickle, Genie Lacefield, and Patty Murphy.
The family would especially like to thank the many workers at Bellaire at Devonshire Memory Care, and Hospice for the loving care she received in her last days.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, WV. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St Albans.
Friends may visit the family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
You may send condolences to www.cookefuneralhome. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019