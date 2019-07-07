

ZINDA BALDWIN HUFF, 77, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the home of her son, Chuck.

Born September 5, 1941, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Arnold Ray and Theda Lewis Baldwin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Charles Joseph Huff, and her nephew, Johnny Fallon.

Zinda was a member of the Culloden Missionary Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #116, Hurricane.

Surviving are her sons, Charles Huff II (Diane Deweese) of Hurricane, Matthew Huff (Mary) of Scott Depot; sister, Marinda Fallon (John) of New Jersey; brothers, Arnold Baldwin II (Debra) of Hurricane, Timothy Baldwin (Angela) of Hurricane; brother-in-law, G. C. Huff (Nancy) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Jeremy Huff of Hurricane, Andrew and Jacob Huff of Scott Depot; niece, Jennifer Rhodes of South Carolina; nephews, John Mark Huff, David Baldwin and Kevin Baldwin, all of Hurricane; caregivers, Tara and Morgan Deweese.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Robert Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

You may visit her Tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Zinda with her family.

The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to HospiceCare for all of the care and compassion shown to their mother and the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019