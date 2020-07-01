1933- 2020 Adrian B. Clark, 87, of Wheatland died June 11. Adrian was welcomed into heaven on June 11, 2020. He was met by his parents Allan and Elsie (Battles) Clark, his brothers and sisters, and his daughter Charmaine.He will be buried with full military honors, at 89 Cemetary Road, Evansville, Wyoming Monday June 29, 2020 at 2pm.