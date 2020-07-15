Allin Martinez 1981- 2020 Allin Martinez, 39, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020.
Allin was born May 20, 1981 in Cheyenne to Alfred and Linda Martinez.
Allin was known for his sense of humor and his quick wit. He was extremely loyal to family and friends and will be remembered as a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, and for his Air Jordans and his hats. Although he struggled with lupus for most of his life, he maintained a positive outlook.
Allin is survived by his parents; brothers, Lawrence (Tara) Martinez and Marc (Rachel) Martinez; sister, Lisa (Kevin) Simmons; aunts and uncles who loved him dearly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfredo and Viola Martinez and Bob and Mary Robinson; uncle, George Martinez; and cousin, Melissa Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com
.