Alytreus "Aly" Cierah Rowe-Clifton 1998- 2020 Alytreus (Aly) Cierah Rowe-Clifton, 22, passed tragically on June 8, 2020 in Minot, North Dakota.
She was born to her loving parents, James and Shelly Rowe on January 2, 1998 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Aly was and always will be a beacon of sunlight on a cloudy day.
Her energy and drive were always on display from an early age. Aly competed in soccer and swimming and was involved in yearbook at South High School. Aly was an entertainer at heart with a focus and love of dance, all forms of dance. Aly also was a leader being elected to represent Future Farmers of America as their president and selected as a member of the Mayor's Youth Council.
Anyone that met Aly learned she could raise their spirits and brighten their day with a smile, a hug, or a few words. She was outgoing, enthusiastic, and willing to give her time and energy helping anyone who asked. Aly had many "Best" friends too numerous to mention both in Wyoming and North Dakota. Prior to her passing Aly was employed by Target in Minot, ND which was her way to make even more friends.
Aly was preceded in death by her grandfather, Manual Valdez; her adoptive grandfather, Maggie Lawhead; her uncle, Michael Valdez; and numerous great grandparents and relatives.
Aly is survived by her parents, Shelley Rowe and James (Jamie) Rowe; brother, Jameson (Brooklyn) Rowe and their son Braxton; grandparents, Beatrice (NaNa) Valdez, and Bob and Eileen (Mamaw & Papaw) Rowe; uncle, Joseph (Ginger) Valdez; aunts, Maria (Brian) Seveyka and their children Mykaela and Ian, and Jennifer Rowe; cousins, Jordon Rowe, Casey Ott, Tristan (Ashley) Ott; and uncle, Andrew Rowe and his daughter Storme. She is further survived by her extended family of Art and Deanie Clifton, Jesse (Bryce) Bishop, Amber (Chance) Kraft, nephew Shayde, and nieces Carter, Aubrey, and Sydney, and additional grandparents, Duane and Sharon Keller.
A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, 10:00 a.m, at the Amphitheater at Lion's Park.
Please visit www.wrcfuneral.com for additional information.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.