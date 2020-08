1955- 2020 ANGELA SUE "ANGIE" KOENIG, 64, of Wheatland died July 31. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Father Tom Kadera as the Celebrant.Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh.com